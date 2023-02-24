'If you are lazy, don't work': Man rants about courier dropping off his parcel at residents' committee centre

What should've been a simple parcel delivery for this man turned out to be more of a hassle instead.

TikTok user Walkerkensg aired his frustration in a video posted on Thursday (Feb 23), after a Taobao courier dropped off his package at a different location instead of his home, forcing him to make the journey to pick up his order.

Accusing the courier of laziness, the 35-year-old man – who wanted to be known only as Ken – also said: "If you're not happy with your company, don't take it out on us... the buyers.

"Just because you do not know [where the location is] or you're [too] lazy to send [the package], you put my parcel at the RC [residents' committee].

"I don't get why my item, [which is] supposed to be at my doorstep, is instead at the RC."

In the short clip, the man can be seen walking along HDB blocks, on his way to collect the package.

The item had been dropped off at Nee Soon South Zone C RC at block 783 Yishun Ring Road.

When AsiaOne contacted him, Ken shared that the package was meant for his mother and that he had to walk from his home near Khatib MRT station to the RC, which he said took "about 10 to 15 minutes".

"And now I have to walk from one point to the other," Ken complained in the video.

"Then I pay for delivery [fees] for f***?!"

"You have one job – it's to send the package from the shipping location to the [delivery] address."

In a second video that Ken posted on TikTok that same day, he can be seen begrudgingly picking up his package off a table at Nee Soon South Zone B RC.

In the comments section of his video, one user empathised with the man's inconvenient plight, sharing a similar incident with another platform.

While another user couldn't help but crack a joke about the incident.

Shopee couriers caught mishandling parcels

This wouldn't be the first time we're seeing netizens airing their grievances on social media about delivery services.

In a Facebook video posted on Dec 22 last year, Shopee delivery personnel were caught in a clip tossing parcels from the back of a van to an HDB void deck.

The clip went viral, with many netizens shocked and appalled by their behaviour.

"Now I know why sometimes my parcel is damaged," wrote one user in the comments section of the Facebook post.

"No wonder I shipped my home-baked cookies with Shopee Xpress and buyers received powder," noted another commenter.

In response to the incident, Shopee released a statement via a spokesperson, clarifying that "the behaviour seen in the video is unacceptable" and went against the "values and service commitment at Shopee".

The spokesperson added that the company has since served a reminder to its delivery partners regarding the e-commerce platform's service standards.

