'No wonder my order hasn't come': Video of man kicking parcels at Serangoon void deck infuriates netizens

Could this be why your online purchases sometimes end up getting delayed or worse, broken?

A video shared by Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Thursday (July 28) showed a man kicking parcels that were in his way at the void deck of an HDB block in Serangoon.

"Don't be like this," a woman could be heard yelling at him in Chinese, while another chided the man for his "childish" behaviour.

From the 13-second clip, it is unclear what triggered the man to go on a rampage. It is also unclear if he is a courier or a resident living in the estate.

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens were disgusted by the man's antics.

"Why take your anger on customers' goods? Can you afford to pay for all the damages? Confront your boss and solve the issue like a man," a Facebook user wrote.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Several others also aired concerns that their online purchases might be among the parcels that the man had damaged.

"No wonder my order hasn't come," one remarked.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

On the other hand, a netizen pointed out that the man, who wasn't sporting a uniform, might not be from a delivery company.

"Is he even a courier? Seems like he not happy that the real courier was sorting [parcels] at the void deck," he said.

AsiaOne has contacted Marine Parade Town Council for comment.

In a previous incident of delivery companies mishandling packages, a courier was caught on camera last May dropping parcels containing baby formula in front of a customer's front gate in Sengkang.

"I feel sad knowing that this milk is for my son and angry at the same time," 32-year-old Qamarul Asyraf told AsiaOne at that time, adding that the internal milk packaging did not leak even though the box was "totally damaged".

Responding to the complaint, delivery company J&T Express apologised to the customer, and said it would be investigating the issue.

chingshijie@asiaone.com