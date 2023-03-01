3 15-year-old teens go missing within a month

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing since last Friday (Feb 24).

Jabez Sim Jun Hong was last seen near Block 980C Buangkok Crescent at around 3pm, reported The Straits Times.

This is the third reported case of a missing teenager in a month, and all three missing teenagers are 15 years old.

On Tuesday (Feb 28), a 15-year-old boy, Rayyan Dito Abdullah, was reported missing since Sunday (Feb 26).

He was last seen near Block 584 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 2pm.

In a separate incident on Jan 30, a 15-year-old girl, Aw Yu En, was reported missing as well.

She was last seen near Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at around 12pm.

The police are seeking information on his whereabouts and anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255-0000 for overseas callers.

Alternatively, information can be submitted online. All information received will be kept strictly confidential, assured the police.

