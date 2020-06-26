3-cornered fights back on the table? RP and PSP clash over Yio Chu Kang SMC

Things between the Reform Party (RP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) appear to be heating up, with the possibility of three-cornered fights back on the table.

In a cryptic Facebook post late last night (June 25), RP accused PSP chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock of acting "dishonestly", asserting that any deal between the two parties was "presumed dead in the water".

The post, which has since been removed, came after PSP reaffirmed its intentions to contest Yio Chu Kang SMC — one of the wards RP has staked claim over.

RP added in a comment: "We has an agreement and then noticed in the media PSP said about [Yio Chu Kang]. Presumed some mistake and it took them all day to get back to us [sic]."

A separate post by RP's chairman Andy Zhu shed more light on the situation.

According to Zhu, PSP had offered to withdraw from "various grounds", including Nee Soon GRC, in return for RP's ceding of West Coast GRC.

RP then announced on June 24 that it would pull out from West Coast GRC in order to avoid a three-cornered fight with PSP. This was carried out with the understanding that PSP would not contest Yio Chu Kang SMC.

RP secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam explained that despite feeling a "strong emotional connection" to West Coast, his party decided the "greater cause" at the moment was opposition unity and contesting where everyone has the greatest chance of winning seats.

PSP was "deeply aware" that RP would contest Ang Mo Kio GRC, Yio Chu Kang SMC and Radin Mas SMC, Zhu added, alleging that PSP did not honour their "gentleman's agreement".

"Yio Chu Kang SMC was part of Ang Mo Kio and the rights to contest should be given to us."

The SMC was carved out from Ang Mo Kio GRC, where RP had contested in 2011 and 2015, with the release of new electoral boundaries in March this year.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PSP claims no formal agreement

When asked about RP's allegations at a virtual press conference on June 26, PSP's assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai said that he had been in direct contact with Jeyaretnam "from the beginning" but there was no "formal agreement" between the two parties.

"We are very surprised that they came out to say that there's an agreement and we are breaking the agreement," Leong said. "But nevertheless if there's a misunderstanding then I would like to apologise to [Jeyaretnam] and RP.

"We take a serious view if they continue to attack Dr Tan and we hope they will stop giving out further accusations and let us all concentrate on the General Election."

At the event, PSP also announced its final line-up for West Coast, Tanjong Pagar, Nee Soon and Chua Chu Kang GRCs, and Hong Kah North, Marymount, Pioneer, Yio Chu Kang and Kebun Baru SMCs.

PSP newcomer Kayla Low will be fielded at Yio Chu Kang SMC.

