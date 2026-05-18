3 shuttle bus services to run on Saturdays when TEL services start late

There will be three shuttle bus services running on Saturday mornings between May 23 to July 4 when train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) start later.

In a statement on Monday (May 18), SMRT said that the shuttle buses — Shuttles 51, 52 and 53 — will operate between 5am and 8.30am.

This follows an earlier announcement made on April 28 that the TEL will end earlier at 11.30pm on Friday and commence service later at 8.30am on Saturdays to facilitate rail expansion works.

The three shuttle buses will thus serve to maintain connectivity for commuters affected by the late opening on Saturday mornings:

Shuttle 51 will run between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes

Shuttle 52 will run between Caldecott and Marina Bay stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes

Shuttle 53 will run between Marina Bay and Bayshore stations at a frequency of about 10 minutes

Fares for the shuttle bus services will follow the same fare structure as train journeys, the train operator said.

SMRT said: "Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and cater additional travel time when using the shuttle bus service."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com