3 Singaporean teens arrested in drug raid; $78k worth of Ice and cannabis seized

Three 19-year-olds have been arrested following an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Sept 18) which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, said the agency in a statement on Friday (Sept 20).

Two of the three teens - a man and a woman - were arrested in a residential unit in the vicinity of Rivervale Walk in Sengkang.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in the bedroom of the 19-year-old man, including a digital weighing scale.

Officers then brought the man to his rented unit along Hougang Ave 7 where they found about 486g of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) and 695g of cannabis in the premises.

Officers then raided a unit along Serangoon North Ave 3, arresting another 19-year-old male who was found in the bedroom.

Some 24g of Ice was found in the bedroom, as well as various drug paraphernalia and $11,400 in cash.

The total worth of all the drugs seized by CNB is estimated to be around $78,000 and is enough to feed 390 drug abusers for a week, CNB said.

Deputy director of CNB (policy and administration) Sng Chern Hong said it was "disheartening" to see the lives of this three individuals "destroyed by drugs" and their families and loved ones becoming "victims of drugs and drug abuse".

"We cannot but again emphasise that parents need to join us in efforts to educate the young on the harms of drugs and its destructive effects on families and society," he said.

"Let's start the conversation now, before it is too late."

According to the Misuse of Drugs Act, if a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, they may face mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

