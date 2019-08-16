3 suspects arrested over Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbery

CCTV footage of the 27-year-old suspect who robbed the Blk 574 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 jewellery store on Aug 14, 2019.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three men aged between 27 and 36 have been arrested for their involvement in a robbery of $100,000 worth of items from a jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio, police said on Friday (Aug 16).

The loot has been recovered.

Police received a report of the robbery at Block 574 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Wednesday at 4.09pm.

One man wearing a motorcycle helmet had entered the shop and escaped with an assortment of jewellery worth around $100,000.

He was not armed and the two staff members present in the shop at the time were not harmed.

The two owners of the shop are elderly Chinese men.

The three suspects are aged 27, 31, and 36.

Some of the items recovered from the robbery. PHOTO: The Straits Times

One suspect was arrested within 15 hours and the other two within 36 hours.

The 27-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday while the other two men will be charged on Saturday with robbery with common intention.

If convicted, they could be jailed for up to 10 years, with up to six strokes of the cane.

ALSO READ: 'Tolong, tolong, don't take our things': Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Robbery Theft/Burglary Singapore courts

