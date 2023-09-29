3 teens among 5 Singapore youths arrested for suspected drug trafficking on Telegram

SINGAPORE - Five Singaporeans aged between 17 and 21, including three teenagers, were arrested on Wednesday (Sept 27) for alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities conducted on chat app Telegram.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) carried out operations at various locations, seizing weapons, a total of about 204g of Ice, 143g of cannabis, 12 Ecstasy pills, 12g of ketamine, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, cash amounting to $3,600 and drug paraphernalia.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth about $71,000.

In the afternoon of Sept 27, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were arrested at a residential unit in Boon Lay Drive. Officers had to forcefully enter the unit as the suspects refused to comply with orders to open the door.

The man's vehicle in a nearby open-air carpark was found to have a knuckle duster and knife, as well as about 83g of Ice, 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine and nine Ecstasy pills.

In the evening, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at a residential unit in Boon Lay Avenue.

His luxury car, in a nearby multi-storey carpark, had about 121g of Ice, 95g of cannabis, three Ecstasy pills, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.

In the same evening, in Jurong West Street 93, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested at a residential unit, where several weapons were seized. The officers forcefully entered the unit as the suspects refused to open the door.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook, deputy director of intelligence division, said: "Drug offenders who think that chat applications would enable them to transact anonymously are mistaken."

He added that there is no safe haven, whether online or offline, for such activities.

Investigations by CNB into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

The police are also investigating the 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man for possession of weapons.

ALSO READ: Singaporean mother, daughter arrested for allegedly smuggling over 14kg of cocaine into Philippines

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.