'3 times cheaper but charge me 3 times': Man finds unauthorised transactions on credit card after pumping petrol in JB

After pumping petrol across the Causeway, a DBS customer was alarmed when he found unauthorised transactions on his credit card.

Taking to Facebook on the Complaint Singapore page on Monday (June 19), William Lin shared that he should have used cash to top up his car tank in Johor Bahru the previous day.

A screenshot of Lin's credit card transaction details showed three pending payments were made to the Shell petrol station at RM91.43 ($26.40) each although that should only be one.

Pending transactions are recent payments that have been sent to the merchant, but the latter has not processed them.

If successful, they will be reflected in the next credit card statement.

But Lin is concerned with the pending transactions.

"I know Johor petrol is three times cheaper, but no need to charge me three times," the DBS customer lamented on Facebook.

"Called DBS, but [they] said, 'oh we can't help and have to write to Johor'. So you prefer [the petrol station] to charge me 30 times then you will do something?"

Lin's post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page has garnered over 50 shares and 88 comments.

When one netizen said that he does not trust using his credit card in Malaysia, Lin replied: "Most of the time it's okay. It's my first time using [my card] at the petrol station since most of the cash was spent eating durians."

Several netizens urged Lin "to relax" since the unauthorised charges are still pending transactions.

"I used to be alarmed about the same thing. When the bill comes, it's the correct charge in Singapore dollars. Chill," one of them said, while another advised Lin to contact DBS.

Lin told AsiaOne on Tuesday (June 20) that he had contacted DBS and Shell Malaysia, but has yet to hear from them.

AsiaOne has contacted DBS for more information.

