3 women who were allegedly involved in organising procession outside Istana charged with public order offences

SINGAPORE - Three women who were allegedly involved in organising a procession without a permit along the perimeter of the Istana, which is a prohibited area, were charged in court on Thursday (June 27).

Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 25, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 29, and Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 35, had purportedly organised the procession to show their support for the Palestinian cause, including soliciting attendance online.

Annamalai was charged with one count of abetment of organising a public procession in a prohibited area, while Mossammad and Amirah were each charged with one count of organising a public procession in a prohibited area.

They are offences under the Public Order Act.

Court documents showed Mossammad and Amirah had purportedly organised the procession along the perimeter of the Istana on Feb 2, 2024, between 2pm and 3pm, to publicise the cause.

Annamalai allegedly conspired with Mossammad, Amirah and a number of other individuals, including Ms Alysha Mohamed Rahmat Shah and Ms Anystasha Mohamed Rahmat Shah, to organise the procession.

The police in a statement on June 27 said a group of about 70 people had gathered outside a shopping mall in Orchard Road before walking as a group to the Istana while holding open umbrellas that were painted with a watermelon graphic.

The group did not have a permit to carry out the procession, the police said, adding that investigations into others who may have been involved in the same event are ongoing.

The prosecution on June 27 sought an adjournment in Amirah's case, noting that she has another matter pending with the police. Details were not provided in court.

In their statement, the police said Annamalai was previously issued a stern warning on Dec 5, 2017, and a 24-month conditional warning on Nov 30, 2021, for her involvement in other public assemblies without a permit.

The three women were each offered bail of $5,000.

The police said the public should not engage in activities that will damage the peace, public order and social harmony in Singapore.

"We understand that some people may feel strongly about the Israel-Hamas conflict, but they should not break the law to express their views, nor emulate the protesters in other countries," the police added.

"They could instead participate in the many forums and dialogues, and donation drives, which have been appropriately organised on the issue."

If found guilty, the women could each face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment for a term of up to six months, or both.

ALSO READ: Israeli embassy in Singapore told to take down 'unacceptable' post on Palestine: Shanmugam

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.