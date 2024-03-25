Israeli embassy in Singapore told to take down 'unacceptable' post on Palestine: Shanmugam

The government told the Israeli embassy in Singapore to remove a Facebook post that made claims by citing the Quran, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

The post, which was uploaded and deleted on Sunday (March 24), said: "Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Quran. On the other hand, Palestine is not mentioned even once.

"Each and every archaeological evidence - maps, documents, coins, link the land of Israel to the Jewish people as the indigenous people of the land."

Speaking at a media doorstop on Monday, Shanmugam called the Israeli embassy's post "completely unacceptable".

"The post is wrong at many levels," he said. "First, it is insensitive and inappropriate. It carries the risk of undermining our safety, security and harmony in Singapore."

Shanmugam said that while Jews here have "very little concern for their safety and security", posts like these can inflame tensions and can put them at risk.

"Second, it is wrong to selectively point to religious texts to make a political point. Even worse, in this current situation, for the Israeli embassy to make use of the Quran for this purpose," the minister added.

"Third, this post is an astonishing attempt to rewrite history. The writer of the post should look at (United Nations) regulations, see if Israel's actions in the past few decades have been consistent with international law, before trying to rewrite history."

Noting that other embassies have put out statements that Singapore does not agree with, Shanmugam explained that the government generally does not intervene as the embassies have autonomy and represent sovereign countries.

"But where it affects the safety and security of people in Singapore, the peace and harmony that we enjoy, we do and we will intervene," said Shanmugam.

"We look after the safety of everyone in Singapore, majority and minorities, including Jews and Muslims."

The Home Affairs Ministry informed the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which told the Israeli embassy that the post had to be taken down immediately, he added.

"We told them to take it down because of the potential consequences for the different communities within Singapore," Shanmugam said.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a separate media statement that it is "highly inappropriate" to refer to sacred texts to make political points.

"We have made this clear to the embassy which has taken the post down," he added.

During a working visit to Israel on March 19, Dr Balakrishnan told several Israel's leaders that their military actions in Gaza have "gone too far".

The following day, the foreign minister said that he and Israel's leaders have a "clear divergence of views" about their military response in Gaza.

"I would say, candid, frank, sometimes even brutal, if need be - where we have a difference is, we believe that the Israeli military response has now gone too far," he said.

"I have communicated that both to the prime minister, to the foreign minister, and to the other Israelis whom we have met."

