30 months' jail for man who tried to grab auxiliary officer's gun at Changi General Hospital

A 42-year-old man who tried to grab an auxiliary officer's gun while warded at Changi General Hospital has been sentenced to 30 months' jail.

On Aug 4, 2024, Goh Chuan Chong, then 40, asked for a nail clipper from nurses but was denied his request on multiple occasions, which made him agitated and aggressive, The Straits Times reported.

Nurses then sought assistance from auxiliary police officers at the hospital, who approached Goh in his ward.

Although he appeared calm at first, Goh abruptly reached for the service revolver of an officer, grabbing it.

However, he was unable to pull the revolver free as it was secured to the officer's holster, and the officer swatted Goh's hand away while stepping back.

Goh wanted the revolver, which had five live rounds, to shoot himself after being denied the nail clipper, CNA reported.

He was arrested and has been placed on remand since, appearing in court via a video link from prison.

The prosecution said that some mitigating weight should be accorded to Goh because of his mental state, but no details of his condition were given in court, The Straits Times reported.

Goh was given the jail term effective Aug 4, 2024.

According to the Arms Offences Act, unlawful possession of a firearm comes with jail for five to 10 years and at least six strokes of the cane.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com