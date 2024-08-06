35-year-old killed in Yishun: Suspect taken by police to flat and lift landing

The 49-year-old man charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in a Yishun HDB block was brought back to the crime scene on Tuesday (Aug 6) morning.

Affendi Yusoff is accused of killing Fiqri Choo Iskandar at the lift landing on the 10th storey of Block 803 Yishun Ring Road on July 27.

The police said then that they received a call for assistance at about 8.35am and found the victim lying motionless at the lift lobby. He was pronounced dead at scene by paramedics.

Affendi was charged with the murder on July 28.

Returning to the scene in a black van at about 10.15am on Tuesday, Affendi was seen with a face mask as well as wrist and ankle restrains.

Keeping his face lowered, he was escorted by officers to the 10th floor flat where the victim lived.

He was led out to the lift landing one hour later and briefly questioned by officers before leaving the scene.

It was earlier reported that residents said they had heard two men arguing prior to the alleged murder.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Affendi and the victim are known to each other.

If convicted of murder, Affendi will face the death penalty.

