Man allegedly stabbed to death in Yishun flat

A man was allegedly stabbed to death in a Yishun flat on Saturday (July 27) morning.

The incident occurred in a 10th floor unit at Block 803 Yishun Ring Road at around 8am, according to Chinese publication Lianhe Zaobao.

Residents said they had heard two men arguing prior to the incident. One of them allegedly stabbed the other with a sharp object.

Police officers cordoned off the scene and officers from the Criminal Investigation Department were seen collecting evidence inside and outside the flat.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, told 8world the deceased was an intellectually disabled 34-year-old who originally lived with his aunt.

His aunt's brother, who is in his 50s, allegedly took over his care recently.

The neighbour, who said he grew up with the deceased, claimed the latter had told him on Thursday that he was facing some family issues and felt pressured as he was being bullied at home.

"He previously told me that his aunt's brother borrowed money from him," said the neighbour, who added that both men were unemployed.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

ALSO READ: Man, 88, allegedly stabs wife to death in Bukit Panjang, to be charged in court on Thursday

lim.kewei@asiaone.com