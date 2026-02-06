Almost 350 fresh graduates found placements in government-funded traineeships: MOM

Almost 350 fresh graduates have successfully landed roles under the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) and GRIT@Gov, the government-funded traineeship scheme launched in October 2025.

In its first update on GRIT on Friday (Feb 6), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) said that over 50 companies such as Thales Solutions Asia and DBS Bank have come on board as GRIT host organisations.

MOM and WSG also said that the traineeships encompass both niche technical roles and wider, cross-functional roles, reflecting the wide spectrum of skills in demand.

At the same time, 60 public sector agencies have joined the GRIT@Gov initiative.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng had said that the programme would initially offer up to 800 structured traineeships when he introduced the programme targeted at ITE, polytechnic and university graduates in August last year.

Each traineeship lasts for a period of three to six months, and trainees are given an allowance ranging from $1,800 to $2,400 per month.

The Government funds 70 per cent of the monthly allowances, while the host organisation funds the remaining 30 per cent.

Relatively tight labour market ahead: MOM

In an advance release of its quarterly labour market report on Thursday (Jan 29), MOM said that it expects labour market conditions to remain relatively tight going into the first quarter of 2026.

The ministry said that expects a continued expansion in the labour market, albeit at a slower pace as firms take a more cautious stance towards hiring.

However, the 2025 Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey (GES) found that nine out of 10 poly graduates managed to find employment within six months of completing their final exams or full-time National Service.

Conducted jointly by all the five polytechnics — Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek — the survey also found that the median gross monthly salary for graduates in full-time permanent employment rose from $2,900 in 2024 to $3,000 in 2025.

