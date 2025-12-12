38 Oxley Road gazetted national monument, decision considered Lee Hsien Yang's objection

38 Oxley Road — home of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew — has been gazetted as Singapore's 77th national monument by Acting Culture, Community and Youth Minister David Neo.

His ministry and the National Heritage Board (NHB) said in a joint statement on Friday (Dec 12) that this was done after considering the objection letter submitted by Lee Hsien Yang, current owner of the site, which witnessed many key meetings among the country's founding leaders.

Lee had in a letter dated Nov 17 reiterated his late father Lee Kuan Yew's wish for the house to be demolished.

The statement said that the letter was reviewed by NHB, which maintained its recommendation that the 38 Oxley Road site is "worthy of preservation" for its historic significance and national importance.

"In deciding to proceed with the preservation of the site, Acting Minister noted that Mr Lee Hsien Yang's objection letter did not challenge the site’s historic significance or national importance, nor the evaluation process for identifying potential national monuments.

"Mr Lee Hsien Yang also did not dispute the PSM (Preservation of Sites and Monuments) Advisory Board’s assessment of the site’s preservation worthiness."

The decision to preserve 38 Oxley Road was "made in the public interest and goes beyond the personal preferences of any individual", said the statement.

They pointed to a 2018 ministerial committee report which found that while Lee Kuan Yew preferred that the building be demolished, he was prepared to accept other options if suitable arrangements were made — namely to refurbish the site and keep it in a habitable state, as well as protect his family's privacy.

To respect his wishes, the government has committed to removing "all traces" of private living spaces from the interior of the bungalow.

"Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Mr Lee knew, be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere."

Following Neo's issuance of the preservation order, the government intends to acquire the site, which means that it cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses.

According to the statement, the condition of the buildings and structures within the site will be assessed by the relevant authorities, who will conduct a detailed study to consider the next steps.

The site is intended to be converted into a public space, possibly a heritage park.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and NHB said that all options, including those outlined by the 2018 ministerial committee, will be considered before a decision is made.

