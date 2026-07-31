38 Oxley Road: Government completes acquisition of Lee Kuan Yew's house

The site at 38 Oxley Road has been acquired by the Government, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and National Heritage Board (NHB) on Friday (July 31).

This means that it cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses.

The location, which was the home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, was gazetted as a National Monument in December 2025.

By acquiring and taking possession of the property, the Government intends to preserve its "historic significance and national importance", the authorities said.

"The NHB will undertake a detailed study of the site and the options for how it can be developed into a public space in a manner that respects Mr Lee Kuan Yew's wishes for privacy," it added.

SLA and NHB said it will be carrying out necessary maintenance work at the site. The public is not allowed access to the property.

The 38 Oxley Road site formerly belonged to Lee Kuan Yew's youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, who has reiterated his late father's wish for the house to be demolished on multiple occasions.

He responded to the completion of the acquisition process in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

"Today, the PAP government has seized control of 38 Oxley Road," he wrote.

"The compulsory acquisition of his home is a repudiation of his values and a flagrant disregard for his long-held wish. No amount of sophistry can disguise this fact."

A 2018 ministerial committee report had found that while Lee Kuan Yew preferred the building to be demolished, he was prepared to accept other options if suitable arrangements were made.

The authorities previously said Lee's wishes to protect his family's privacy will be respected, and all traces of their private living spaces will be removed from the interior of the house.

"Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Mr Lee knew it be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com