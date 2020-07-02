4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed

SINGAPORE - Retail stores visited by a group of Chinese tourists linked to the nation's first local cluster of coronavirus infection appear to have been hit by the outbreak.

Four of the six places visited by the tour group during their stay from Jan 22 to 23 were shuttered when The Straits Times visited them on Thursday (Feb 6), while the other two were deserted.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday that the tour group - linked to seven cases so far - had visited these places during their stay from Jan 22 to 23.

One of them was the Diamond Industries Jewellery Company, a jewellery store located in the PSA Vista office building in Harbour Drive.

ST observed masked security personnel conducting temperature checks on all visitors outside the building entrance. When asked about the closure of the jewellery store in the building, a security staff member declined to comment.

The store was closed after one of its employees, a 40-year-old local patient, was confirmed with the virus on Tuesday.

His wife, a 32-year-old Singapore citizen, was the group's tour guide, and had tested positive for the virus on the same day.

She had also taken the group to Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Lavender, whose two employees also contracted the virus.