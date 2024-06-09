4-car collision at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park: 89-year-old driver suspected of failing to brake in time

Two elderly men were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision at the car park of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Saturday (June 8) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.45am.

A TikTok video uploaded by user Sampathuniversal showed two cars stuck on a slope near the car park.

A third car which partially mounted the slope had collided with another car in front of it.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sampathuniversal/video/7377925885598436625[/embed]

According to 8world, one of the cars was exiting the car park when the driver allegedly failed to brake in time and charged up the slope, colliding with the nearby cars.

The police said that an 89-year-old male car driver and his 90-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital. The SCDF said they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 89-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

