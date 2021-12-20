4-hour-long queue, leftovers in fridge: Staycation gone wrong at Furama City Centre

While some people have started their holiday adventure, others are literally waiting for their holiday to start — by being stuck in a queue.

A TikTok video of a snaking check-in queue at Furama City Centre hotel went viral last Sunday (Dec 19), garnering over 113,000 views and 180 comments.

TikToker cipakcipak, from the in-video caption, warned others to be prepared to wait a minimum of two hours if they are planning on a staycation at this hotel.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cipakcipak/video/7042955416896064770

The queue did not stop at the area near the hotel's check-in counter. Instead, it continued after heading down the escalator. There were hotel guests, with their arms folded, waiting for their turn at the check-in counter.

The TikToker's staycation experience did not improve once they were inside the room.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cipakcipak/video/7043009775122091265

Not only did check-in take four hours, the TikToker claimed, but the room was also not ready for new guests either.

Blankets and bedsheets weren't neatly arranged while leftovers from previous guests was still in the fridge.

A Furama City Centre spokesperson told AsiaOne: "As it is the festive peak season, we are also facing the same problems as the other hotels that have reopened recently and are running staycations during this period.

The health and safety of our guests are our utmost priority and we are constantly reviewing and refining our procedures to ensure a smooth stay for everyone."

In December 2020, a surge in demand for staycations during the holiday season caused similar delays to hotel check-in times.

Hotel lobbies of Pan Pacific Singapore, Grand Hyatt Singapore and Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview turned into waiting areas as guests waited for hours just to check-in.

