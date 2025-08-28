4 taken to hospital, 50 evacuated after Redhill flat fire

About 50 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Redhill flat on Thursday morning (Aug 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the incident at about 1.15am on Aug 28.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the living room of a fourth floor unit with a water jet.

The fire was contained within the living room area.

During firefighting operations, firefighters rescued three persons from one of the bedrooms in the unit.

SCDF added that the trio were assessed for smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries and taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

A fourth person from another unit was also taken to SGH after feeling unwell.

About 50 persons were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to SCDF, preliminary investigations suggest the cause of the fire is likely from an electrical origin in the living room.

The Redhill flat fire on Thursday morning comes nearly two weeks after two persons died in the deadly Jalan Bukit Merah flat fire on Aug 13.

