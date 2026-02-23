Award Banner
4 teens investigated for placing cones across road in Punggol, throwing bottle and liquid-filled bag at people
The four teenagers are alleged to have thrown an empty plastic bottle and a plastic bag filled with clear liquid at members of the public, at the park connectors near Punggol Waterway Point.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie
Sean Ler
February 23, 2026

The police are investigating four male teenagers, all aged 13, for their alleged involvement in two cases of rash acts in Punggol.

The police said in a media release on Monday (Feb 23) that the two cases happened in December 2025.

The first case, which happened at about 12.15am on Dec 19, took place at the park connectors near Punggol Waterway Point. 

They allegedly threw a plastic bag filled with clear liquid and an empty plastic bottle at members of the public. 

Four days later, on Dec 22, several traffic cones were placed across three lanes at Punggol Drive in a manner which obstructed vehicular traffic.

Police officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the four teenagers through follow-up investigations.

The offence of rash act carries an imprisonment term of up to six months and a fine, although minors under 16 are usually charged in the Youth Courts, which focus on rehabilitation. 

Earlier in February, a 14-year-old male was arrested for alleged mischief and causing disruption to key services by forcefully adjusting a police mobile camera in Punggol on two occasions. 

