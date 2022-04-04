4-year-old boy allegedly bitten by French bulldog in Sembawang, neighbour says 'it likes to play with children'

After a French bulldog allegedly chased and bit his four-year-old son on Sunday (April 3) evening, Amos Dong said the dog owner subsequently went over to his home, a HDB unit along Montreal Drive, to apologise.

What riled this 38-year-old up was when his neighbour claimed his dog "likes to play with children".

"But shouldn't he leash his dog? I mean, not all children know how to play with [them]," questioned Dong, who works in the IT industry.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Monday (April 4), Dong recounted that he decided to bring his son for a walk downstairs at around 6.15pm.

However, while closing the door of his home, the French bulldog, which was about 10m away, ran over and allegedly sank its teeth into his son's arms, said Dong.

"I shouted to try scaring it off," he added, admitting that he had to "give it a good kick" before the French bulldog released its grip on the boy.

But the dog refused to relent, chasing the boy around the corridor before biting him a second time.

The boy subsequently suffered five punctured bite wounds on his arms and legs, and multiple scratches on his abdomen area, his father shared.

After a trip to the general practitioner (GP) clinic which did not "give him peace of mind", Dong said he brought his son to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for a more comprehensive check this morning and the boy was granted four days of medical leave.

"He didn't want to step out of the house [after the incident]. It caused a lot of shock and trauma, but hopefully he can move on quickly," the heartbroken father said.

Dong, who has since lodged a police report, is wondering why his neighbour is allowed to keep a French bulldog in his HDB unit.

As adorable as they might be, this particular dog breed is not listed as HDB-approved. Flat owners found to breach this regulation can be fined up to a maximum of $4,000.

Click here for the full list of HDB-approved dogs breeds.

ALSO READ: Dog bite lands woman in hospital, owner allegedly 'disappeared into thin air'

chingshije@asiaone.com