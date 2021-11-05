40 evacuated after fire at Pinnacle@Duxton; blaze caused by lit oil lamps left unattended

Around 40 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at Pinnacle@Duxton on Thursday night (Nov 4).

Stomp contributor Afiqah shared a video of flames and smoke coming out of a neighbouring unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire in a unit on the 34th floor at 1E Cantonment Road at about 8.35pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging within the unit," the statement said. "There was no one in the unit at the time of the fire.

"Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station, wearing breathing apparatus sets, proceeded cautiously into the smoke-logged unit.

[Fire @ No. 1E Cantonment Road] At about 8.35pm today (4 Nov), SCDF was alerted to a fire in a 34th floor unit at the... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Thursday, November 4, 2021

"The fire involved the contents of a room and was extinguished with one water jet.

"The rest of the unit was affected by heat and smoke damages.

"Approximately 40 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

"They were subsequently allowed to return to their homes."

"There were no reported injuries."

SCDF said preliminary investigations indicated the fire was due to lit oil lamps left unattended at a praying altar in the affected room.

It reminded the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before leaving home.

ALSO READ: 5-year-old boy with special needs accidentally sets fire to family's rented Choa Chu Kang home