$4,000 worth of durians gone after car crashes into Geylang fruit stall

When you drink, don't drive - and don't eat durians.

Although the old wives' tale of mixing alcohol and durians remains scientifically contentious, a 27-year-old managed to prove it's an unhealthy combination after driving into a durian stall while allegedly intoxicated.

The accident happened early this morning along Sims Ave near Geylang Lor 13.

A car driven by the Chinese man mounted the kerb and hit two rubbish bins before ploughing into the 24-hour Chin Yong Fruits Trading at around 2am.

It travelled 20m on the pavement before coming to a halt.

Luckily no one was hurt, even with the flying durians.

The fruit stall estimated that $4,000 worth of durians were destroyed, although total losses amounted to $10,000, including the racks and the bins.

A 33-year-old stallholder said, "We've been operating here for more than 10 years and this is the first time an accident has happened.

"It took us a few hours to clean up."

The driver was arrested for suspected drink driving and investigations are ongoing.

Geylang being Geylang, it's not the first time in recent days the infamous district made the news.

Last Wednesday (April 3), a fight involving a saw broke out at a coffee shop in Lorong 25A.

Hours later, around 20 people were captured on video brawling near where Lorong 27A and 26 turn into Geylang Road.

