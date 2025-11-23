4,634 Singapore drivers fined over $436k for Malaysia VEP violations since July 1

Some 4,634 Singapore drivers have been fined a total of RM1.39 million (S$436,400) for various Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) violations since enforcement began on July 1.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Nov 22), the Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) said 65,039 Singapore-registered vehicles were checked at various checkpoints since the enforcement started.

These include the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) checkpoints across from Woodlands and the Second Link, and various locations across JB.

The figures were shared by JPJ Deputy Director-General of Planning & Operations, Jazmanie bin Shafawi, at a press conference in JB on Friday (Nov 21) night.

Some 159 summonses were also issued between Nov 15 and 20 to vehicles, including privately owned and company-owned ones, that were still under VEP pre-registered status.

The summonses were also issued to vehicles that had either not registered for a VEP or had an expired VEP.

Pay your VEP fines

JPJ had announced on Oct 31 that from Nov 15, foreign-owned vehicles, especially those from Singapore, would not be allowed to exit Malaysia until outstanding VEP fines are paid, according to Section 66J of Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987.

Drivers without a valid or with an unactivated VEP face a fine of RM300, with payments accepted at JPJ office counters, mobile JPJ counters, the VEP registration counter at Danga Bay or via MyEG.

Those who have been fined must also complete their VEP registration before they can leave the country.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli previously announced that enforcement operations, once confined to Johor, will now be expanded nationwide, meaning any Singapore-registered vehicle found without a valid VEP anywhere in Malaysia may face action.

