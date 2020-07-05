48-year-old man arrested for damaging PAP posters in Woodlands

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly damaging election posters belonging to the People's Action Party (PAP).

In a statement today (July 5), the police confirmed that they received a report about PAP posters being damaged in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13. Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man who is believed to have committed the act and arrested him.

Police investigations for this case are still ongoing.

This isn't the first time that election posters have been targetted in GE2020.

On July 2, a 51-year-old man was arrested for damaging election posters belonging to the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) displayed along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

ALSO READ: Police investigating man and teen for damaging PSP, PAP posters

In another separate case, a 13-year-old male teenager is assisting with investigations into the damage of PAP election posters in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 10.

It is an offence under the Parliamentary Elections Act for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners. Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

