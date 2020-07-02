Police investigating man and teen for damaging PSP, PAP posters

The police are investigating a 51-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy for allegedly damaging the election posters of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and the People's Action Party (PAP).

These are two separate cases, which happened along Bukit Batok Avenue 5 and Hougang Ave 10 respectively.

On July 1 at about 1.50am, police officers came across a damaged PSP poster at the bottom of a lamp post along Bukit Batok East Ave 5, and began investigations. Later that day, PSP also made a police report regarding another damaged poster along the same road.

Officers from Jurong Police Division soon identified the perpetrator and arrested the man on July 2.

Coincidentally, the police also received another report of damaged PAP election posters near Hougang Avenue 10.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified a teenager, who is believed to have committed the act. He is currently assisting with the investigation.

It is an offence under the Parliamentary Elections Act for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners. Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

In a Facebook post tonight (July 2), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong thanked the police for their investigation in regards to the incident.

"We would like to reiterate that members of the public and supporters of political parties should show respect for each other, regardless of their differences in political inclinations. Let’s be courteous and considerate, and uphold exemplary conduct befitting of a gracious nation. We are all Singaporeans, one Nation, one People".

