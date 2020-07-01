GE2020: PSP posters at Chua Chu Kang GRC torn down, says Tan Cheng Bock

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leader and candidate for West Coast Dr Tan Cheng Bock has said its party posters at Chua Chu Kang constituency were torn down on Nomination Day yesterday (June 30).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 1), Dr Tan said he was informed of the incident last night and a police report has been made.

He wrote: "Last night, my team members informed me that regrettably, someone had torn down our PSP posters for the constituency of Chua Chu Kang. A police report has been made."

However, PSP team in Chua Chu Kang "are not deterred", he said.

“The team in Chua Chu Kang, consisting of Francis Yuen, Tan Meng Wah, Abdul Rahman and Shaun Choo are not deterred. They continue to strive to connect with residents and share the PSP message,” wrote Dr Tan.

Getting heated up on the Campaigning (1 July 2020) Campaigning has begun in earnest since the candidates were announced... Posted by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The PSP team will be going head to head with the People's Action Party team comprising Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, as well as new faces Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and Don Wee.

ALSO READ: GE2020: Who's confirmed contesting where

candicecai@asiaone.com