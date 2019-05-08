5 couples share the most expensive items they have ever bought for their home

Home is where your heart is; it is also likely where the most expensive things you'd ever buy are.

We talk to five homeowners about the priciest items they have ever bought for their pads, and we'll show you how you can get them for less at IMM's upcoming home and furnishing sale.

Say goodbye to hefty price tags, and hello savings!

Newlyweds Rachel, 28, and Wai Kiat, 31

Photo: Rachel and Wai Kiat

These newlyweds, who just moved into an executive condominium at Canberra, are all for spending on things that last for quite some time -- think a good, comfortable mattress and a classy-looking dining table set.

Said Rachel: "We chose the 'best' mattress through a blind test -- we didn't look at prices when trying them out so we wouldn't be biased!"

Get them for less here:

Store: Lotus Sleep Studio, #03-54

Item: St Frances Pocketed Spring Mattress with Natural Firm Belgian Microlatex (Queen size)

Usual price: $2,899

Price during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 17-19: $1,799 (Savings: $1,100)

Store: INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, #03-24

Item: Osaka 5pc dining set

Usual price: $1,699

Price during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 13-19: $599 with free delivery (Savings: $1,100)

Kevin, 41, Grace, 36, and their two young children aged nine and six

Photo: Kevin and Grace

Comfort and family's consensus take precedence in this home. Their most expensive purchases for their executive condominium at Jurong? A $9,000 piano, a $3,000 mattress, a $2,000 TV set and a $1,500 sofa.

And it's best if you can afford the time to look around for the best deals.

"If you can, wait for festive stock clearance or seasonal sales to do your purchases then -- it's a great way to save despite having to weather the crowd," Kevin shares.

Get them for less here:

Store: Best Denki, #03-33

Item: Sony 43" 4K HDR LED TV

Usual price: $1,699

After 20% off (capped at $200/$250*) storewide during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 17-19: $1,499/$1,449* (Savings: $200/$250*)

*With AMEX CapitaCard

Store: Linen Gallery Outlet, #02-65

Item: 12,000-threadcount, 100% Nature Bamboo Charcoal Bed Set (Queen size)

Usual price: $279

Price during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 17-19: $179 (Savings: $100)

Cynthia, 36, Lexter, 37, and their two young children aged five and one

Photo: Lexter and Cynthia

The couple, who are currently living in a 4-room executive condominium in Punggol, have spent almost $70,000 on interior design alone.

Their most expensive purchases include a 55-inch Samsung TV (which cost close to $5,000 more than two years ago), a SONOs sound system and Haiku fans. But they've no regrets on the splurge since they use them every day.

Lexter's tip when it comes to buying electronics? "Do your research and make comparisons with at least two alternatives, and keep a lookout for electrical, furniture, or IT roadshows and fairs!"

Get it for less here:

Store: Best Denki, #03-33

Item: Samsung 55" UHD 4K SMART TV (UA55RU8000KXXS)

Usual price: $2,599

In-store price: $2,399

After 20% off (capped at $200/$250*) storewide during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 17-19: $2,199/$2149* (Savings: $200/$250*)

*With AMEX CapitaCard

Felicia, 32, and Patrick, 36, and their two-year-old son

Photo: Felicia Ang

The family's residence is a 4-room flat in Tampines, with the couple spending over $35,000 on interior design.

Their most expensive purchases? A mattress that cost them almost $5,000, and a $900 baby cot.

The couple explained: "When we were renovating our first home, my only request was to have a good mattress and bedding set. And when Jonas came into our lives, we got a pretty pricey baby cot.

"But we think the money spent was worth it as it provided my son a very safe and secure place to sleep in, thus making us feel safe as well."

Get it for less here:

Store: Sealy Sleep Boutique, #03-05

Item: Sealy Posturepedic Hotel Collection Supreme Queen Size mattress

Usual price: $8,184

Price during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 13-19: $4,599 with free bed frame (Savings: At least $3,585)

Teresa, 31, Calvin, 33 and their five-month-old daughter

Photo: Teresa and Calvin

Practicality and comfort are the things this couple look for when it comes to interior design.

Like many homeowners, they choose to spend the most on places they spend the most time on -- the couch and mattress!

"Longstanding brands with a reliable reputation are still your best bet! If they come with warranty, even better," Teresa shares.

Get them for less here:

Store: Red Apple, #03-19

Item: Modern Classics 3-seater

Usual price: $2,288

In-store price: $1,988

Price during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 17-19: $1,188 (Savings: $1,100)

Store: Simmons Gallery, #03-04

Item: Beautyrest Ladies Desire with Non-Flip, Silk Protein and Moisture Skin Super Pillow-Top

Usual price: $5,499

Price during IMM Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale from May 17-19: $3,288 (Savings: $2,211)

The conclusion? Splurge if you must, but spend wisely on quality items that last, or things that well, spark joy.

And if there's a sale, just go.

IMM's Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale will start May 13 to 19. With 20 per cent off storewide at Best Denki and discounts of up to 50 per cent at stores such as INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, Linen Gallery Outlet and Red Apple from May 17 to 19, this epic sale is not to be missed.

What’s more? Spend $800 and you get to redeem the equivalent of $100 worth of CapitaVouchers and a $10 Westgate Spotlight voucher. Charge $1,500 to your American Express CapitaCard and you can redeem an additional Samsonite Varsity Backpack II worth $120! Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.imm.sg for more information.

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm