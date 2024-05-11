5 injured after lorry making illegal U-turn hits bus along Tuas Second Link

A bus driver and four passengers were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry and a Causeway Link bus heading from Singapore to Malaysia via the Tuas Second Link.

The accident occurred at around 10pm on Thursday (May 9), reported Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily.

The lorry was reportedly making an illegal U-turn and it hit a bus, which subsequently crashed into a road barrier, as seen in clips circulating on Facebook showing the aftermath of the accident.

One Facebook user uploaded photos of the wrecked bus, also cautioning commuters to "be careful" as the road is "full of oil and glass".

Lim Chern Fang, deputy executive director of Handal Indah, the operator of Causeway Link buses, told China Press that the lorry driver is believed to have been making an illegal U-turn at the bridge.

The Causeway Link bus later crashed into the barrier after the driver lost control of the vehicle, Lim said.

She added the bus driver and four other passengers suffered superficial wounds.

The bus operator has also lodged a report with the Malaysian police.

