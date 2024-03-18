'Some passengers were bleeding': Private bus crashes into SBS Transit bus at JB checkpoint

Several travellers had their early morning commute across the Causeway disrupted after two Singapore-bound buses collided at the Johor CIQ complex today (March 18).

Photos and videos shared on Facebook show the shattered door and window of an SBS Transit bus, with glass shards littering across the seats and floor of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, there was visible damage on the rear of the private bus that had caused the crash.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Chen, a passenger who was on board bus service 160, said that the bus was leaving the checkpoint when the private bus reversed and collided into it.

The 29-year-old woman was standing at the exit of the bus and suffered a cut on her calf from the broken pieces of glass. Her ankle was also bleeding.

"Some passengers were bleeding from their wrists, and I saw a passenger on the private bus who was bleeding from his forehead. My husband's arm was slightly injured," she recounted.

According to Chen, around four passengers on bus service 160 had been nicked by the glass shards, while another six passengers on the private bus suffered cuts or foot sprains.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the accident occurred just before 6am today.

Bus service 160 was travelling straight and past the coach bay at the Johor Bahru Checkpoint when it was suddenly hit on its left side by a reversing private bus, she said.

A female passenger on board the SBS Transit bus was taken conscious to a JB hospital, and the bus operator is attempting to contact her to provide support and assistance.

ALSO READ: Singapore-registered vehicle allegedly involved in JB hit-and-run, leaves motorcyclist bleeding and another Singapore car damaged

lim.kewei@asiaone.com