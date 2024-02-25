Singapore-registered vehicle allegedly involved in JB hit-and-run, leaves motorcyclist bleeding and another Singapore car damaged

Suspected of driving in the opposite direction before hitting a motorcycle, a Singapore-registered car was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in Johor Bahru.

The accident occurred at about 2am last Wednesday (Feb 21), in the Taman Pelangi area.

A driver who informed Shin Min Daily News of the incident shared that he'd passed by the scene of the accident while on the way to meet some friends for supper.

He then stopped to find out more about what had happened, said the 33-year-old man, surnamed Pan.

Pan observed that a motorcycle with a Malaysian number plate appeared to have collided with a Singapore-registered white Hyndai sedan.

The motorcycle was badly damaged, said Pan, with items strewn all over the ground, while a window on the left side of the car had completely shattered, leaving a mess.

"A man believed to be the motorcyclst was on the ground behind the car. His right leg was bleeding and he appeared to be in pain. A woman was seen next to him but I'm not sure if they are related," said Pan.

Pan spoke to eyewitnesses who stated that it was the driver of another Singapore-registered vehicle which had caused the accident and later fled the scene.

"I heard that a black sedan was going in the opposite direction before it hit the motorcycle. The motorcyclist then skidded and hit the white car at the side of the road. The driver of the black sedan immediately drove off," Pan claimed. He urged eye-witnesses to come forward so that justice can be served, especially for the innocent parties involved.

Pan added that he saw local police and an ambulance arriving before he left the scene shortly after.

Responding to queries by Shin Min Daily News, the police chief of the Johor Bahru South District stated that the case is currently being investigated.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist, 22, dies after getting hit by Mercedes while travelling with girlfriend to JB; driver flees

candicecai@asiaone.com