Motorcyclist, 22, dies after getting hit by Mercedes while travelling with girlfriend to JB; driver flees

They'd decided to ride across the Causeway to Johor Bahru on a whim, but sadly, they never made it.

A couple riding a motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes car while travelling on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands, reported Shin Min Daily News. The driver subsequently fled the scene.

The accident occurred at about 1.20am on Tuesday (Feb 6) just before the Bukit Panjang Road exit.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics. His 23-year-old girlfriend, who was riding pillion, was taken while conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A social media post put up by a friend of the woman appealed for witnesses to come forward with more information.

According to the post, CCTV footage had only managed to capture the moment when the motorbike skidded across the road.

Speaking to Shin Min, the couple's friend, identified only as Amelia, 23, stated that the car which hit them was a black or dark-coloured Mercedes.

Sharing that they were all secondary school friends, Amelia added that the deceased was Chinese while his girlfriend is Malay.

The couple had just returned from a holiday overseas the morning before the accident, and the decision to head to JB was an impromptu one.

Visibly upset, Amelia indicated that while her friend did not have any broken bones, she suffered a deep gash on her elbow and is still hospitalised.

According to Shin Min, authorities are still trying to trace the driver's whereabouts and investigations are ongoing.

