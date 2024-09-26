5 pupils sitting PSLE late due to EWL train disruption: Exams board

SINGAPORE — Five pupils who sat the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) were late because of the MRT disruption on the East-West Line (EWL) on Thursday (Sept 26), said the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

In response to queries, SEAB said that about 41,000 school candidates sat the PSLE English and Foundation English written papers, with five of them affected by the train disruption on Thursday morning.

They arrived before the end of the paper and were given time to settle down and get the full duration of the paper.

"Of the five candidates, one sat for the examination in a different examination centre," SEAB said.

Candidates have been advised to contact their schools if they are affected by the train disruption, and the board added that it will work with schools to support pupils.

On Wednesday, SEAB said in a media reply that candidates would not be penalised if they were late because of the disruption, and that there were "existing arrangements which students have been briefed [on]".

The first day of PSLE written papers coincided with the second day of the EWL disruption, with train services unavailable between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations.

There were free regular bus services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations on Thursday, as well as free bridging bus services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.

Shuttle train service between Buona Vista and Queenstown stations was also available, as well as between Jurong East and Boon Lay stations, at 10-minute intervals.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the Land Transport Authority would do a thorough investigation "to ascertain what happened and identify areas for improvement".

