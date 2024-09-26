MRT disruption extended: No services between Jurong East and Buona Vista on Thursday

SINGAPORE - Train service is still not available between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations as at 5am on Sept 26, following a traction power fault that took place a day earlier.

In an update at about 4.40am, transport operator SMRT said on X that shuttle train services and free regular bus services are available between Boon Lay and Jurong East MRT stations. Bridging bus services are also available between Jurong East and Buona Vista.

It advised commuters wanting to continue their journeys to follow instructions from station staff.

One commuter who wanted to be known only as Ms Wong told ST that she was headed to Jurong East MRT station where a company bus would pick her up at 6.55am.

The previous day, she said that she boarded a feeder bus which took her 1hr 10min from Jurong East to Queenstown.

“I normally leave the house at 6.25am but I left the house one hour earlier today,” the 56-year-old, who works at a data centre, said.

“I was concerned… there are no instructions. I’m not sure what time the train is leaving.

“When I arrive at Buona Vista, I need to take the feeder bus to Boon Lay. How do I get from Boon Lay to Jurong East? There will definitely be a jam, the feeder bus picking up people… I think I’ll definitely be late for work, then how?”

Her confusion and concern was mirrored elsewhere.

ST understands that many commuters appear to think that there are bridging bus services from Queenstown, only to be told that they have to catch the train to Buona Vista to be able to use the bus services.

At Queenstown, many confused passengers were playing it safe and not getting on a train before checking with staff or other commuters first.

There were also a number of SMRT staff on the platform with commuters crowding around them to ask how to get to their destinations. Police officers were also on site patrolling the platform.

Another commuter who felt clueless about the new protocol, Ms Aswathy Prasad said: “I blur already, and no one told me about this,” adding there was no prior announcement in the train, nor were there any staff at Boon Lay station to alert her.

The 35-year-old nurse said she was worried about being late for work that starts at 7am in Tanah Merah and found the whole situation “troublesome”. However, taking a Grab vehicle was not an option as prices were too expensive.

At the Jurong East Station at 6.20am, ST observed MRT staff shouting across platforms, informing commuters that there would be no train services from Jurong East to Pasir Ris/Changi Airport, while there were about 35 people waiting.

Almost 10 minutes later, about five SMRT staff members were seen guiding commuters to the bus stop. Elderly commuters did not seem happy about the situation as the bus stop is a long walk from the MRT, including having to pass through Westgate Mall.

On SMRT’s Facebook page, many were asking for advice on how to plan their travel routes, some queries rolling in as early as 4am. The travel operator replied to most netizens, giving step-by-step advice on where to change trains, exit, or take the bus.

Power trip

On Sept 25, an eastbound train developed a fault on the EWL near Clementi station.

While the train was being withdrawn, a power trip was detected at 9.25am, causing another train on the EWL between Queenstown and Boon Lay stations to stall.

SMRT first alerted the public to the disruption between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations on the EWL on its Facebook page at about 9.50am.

LTA announced later in the day that regular train services would not be available between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations for the rest of the day - leaving large crowds to form queues outside stations and nearby bus stops to be able to catch free shuttle and bridging bus services.

LTA added late on Sept 25 that regular train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista would not resume as its engineers and those from SMRT started recovery works in the afternoon which would continue into the night.

Commuters were also advised to use alternative transport arrangements, and check for updates on SMRT and LTA’s social media platforms, as well as LTA’s MyTransport app, SMRT said on its Facebook account.

The second day of the MRT disruption also coincides with the first day of written papers for students taking the Primary School Leaving Examination.

