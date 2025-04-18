5 SMCs, 2 GRCs: People's Alliance for Reform to field 14 candidates for GE2025

The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) will be fielding 14 candidates in seven constituencies in the upcoming General Election.

The constituencies include Tanjong Pagar and Jalan Besar GRCs, and Mountbatten, Potong Pasir, Queenstown, Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang SMCs.

At a walkabout at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre on Saturday (April 18), PAR's secretary-general Lim Tean said that they would not contest for the Marymount, Jalan Kayu and Kebun Baru SMCs.

Red Dot United (RDU) had previously announced plans to contest Jalan Kayu, while the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has said that it will contest Kebun Baru and Marymount SMCs.

PAR also revealed their potential candidate for Queenstown SMC, Mahaboob Baatsha, who will be making his electoral debut.

Baatsha is the treasurer of the Reform Party (RP) — one of the three constituent parties in the PAR — and a director in an oil and gas firm.

Formed in November 2024, PAR is a coalition of four opposition political parties in Singapore: the People's Power Party, the Democratic Progressive Party, RP and People's Voice.

