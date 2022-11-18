5 SPC service stations to have DC fast chargers fitted in 2023

The SP Group (SP) and Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) have just announced a partnership to install fast electric vehicle charging points at SPC service stations in Singapore.

The initial phase will have five stations equipped, with the real possibility of the network expanding in the following years.

Of note is that the SPC service station at Bukit Batok will be the first public charging station to be fitted with a 150kW direct current (DC) fast charger. It will operate as a 'full speed' 150kW charger when occupied by one EV and as two 75kW charging points when occupied by two EVs.

The other four locations at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Bukit Merah, Sumang Link and Tampines Ave 4 will each have one 50kW fast charging point installed progressively throughout 2023.

When ready for use in the first three months of 2023, the 150kW charger will be the fastest public unit in service, and depending on the vehicle's maximum charge capability it can fully charge a car in 15 minutes.

Before this announcement, the Charge+ 120kW chargers were the leaders in public quick charging.

Rather than a huge leap, it's another one of many steps that will see Singapore have a full EV charging network by the end of the decade.

150kW DC fast chargers pull a lot of current from the power grid and cannot yet be installed at many locations, and the upcoming one at Bukit Batok will be a real groundbreaker.

Once the usage pattern has stabilised, you can expect more of such chargers to be fitted across the island.

At present, SP operates a public high-speed EV charging network with over 636 charging points across 150 locations. Approximately 30 per cent of its chargers are direct current chargers that can provide drivers with a quick charge in around 30 minutes, depending on the car's battery capacity and amperage rating.

SP is scaling up charging facilities at public areas following the recent tender awarded by the Land Transport Authority to install up to 4,800 charging points at Housing and Development Board car parks in the north-east and east regions of Singapore.

Combined with the news of Charge+ building more public chargers, electric vehicle owners will soon be able to charge conveniently almost anywhere.

Location of SPC Service Station chargers

1. SPC Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

1351 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Singapore 569977

One 50kW direct current (DC) fast charger

2. SPC Bukit Batok

50 Bukit Batok East Ave 3, Singapore 659879

One 150kW direct current (DC) fast charger with 2 x 75kW charging points

3. SPC Bukit Merah

3800 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 159464

One 50kW direct current (DC) fast charger

4. SPC Sumang Link

10 Sumang Link, Singapore 828805

One 50kW direct current (DC) fast charger

5. SPC Tampines

10 Tampines Ave 4, Singapore 529679

One 50kW direct current (DC) fast charger

ALSO READ: EV Weekend 2022 boosts consumer awareness on ownership and topics on electric motoring in Singapore

This article was first published in CarBuyer.