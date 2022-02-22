5-star service: Rider delivers drinks straight to student's seat in lecture theatre

A Foodpanda rider recently went out of his way to deliver some drinks to a customer — he walked right to her seat in the lecture theatre.

His actions happened to be filmed by Power 98 DJ Jerald Justin Ko who posted the video on TikTok last Monday (Feb 14).

In the clip, the delivery rider was seen appearing at the door of an ongoing lecture. He asked the lecturer where the recipient was seated, and the latter gamely directed him to the student.

As she covered her face in embarrassment, the rest of the class began to cheer — including the DJ himself — who could be heard saying, "Give angbao, give angbao!"

"To the seat, [you] know, to the seat! 5-star, 5-star rating!" he added.

The video amassed over 700,000 views and 66,700 likes, amusing quite a number of netizens who asked for details on the incident.

Responding to one of their questions, Ko suggested that the food could've been a surprise for the student as it was Valentine's Day.

Some netizens applauded the lecturer and delivery rider for their sense of humour while others pointed out that food delivery during lectures could be disruptive.

AsiaOne has contacted Ko for more details.

Last year, a GrabFood delivery rider posted on Facebook that he received a request from a customer to put their pet chicken back into its cage lest it got eaten by the cat.

He reassured netizens that he accomplished the task and that the chicken was safe.

