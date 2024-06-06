5 taken to hospital following accident involving bus and trailer in Jalan Besar

SINGAPORE - Four bus passengers, including a 93-year-old, and a pedestrian were taken to hospital after an accident on Thursday (June 6) involving a Tower Transit bus and a trailer near Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar.

In response to queries, police said they were alerted at about 1.45pm to the accident that took place at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road.

Four bus passengers, aged between 39 to 93, and a 54-year-old male pedestrian were conscious when taken to hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said five people were taken to Raffles Hospital.

In a Facebook post at 3.14pm, Tower Transit said that bus service 857 was involved in the accident.

It added: “Ophir Road is currently impassable to traffic. This is also affecting services 980 and 857 which are experiencing delays of up to 30 mins.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you updated.”

In a post on X at 1.50pm, LTA said Ophir Road was closed after Sungei Road following an accident.

The Straits Times has contacted Tower Transit for more information.

