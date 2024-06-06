Car rams into motorcycle from behind, sends biker flying across the PIE

A motorcyclist was flung off his bike after getting rear-ended by a car on Wednesday (June 5) night.

The accident occurred at around 9.20pm on the PIE towards Tuas, after the Paya Lebar exit, according to a post on Facebook page Roads.sg.

Dashcam footage of the incident captured by another driver and uploaded to the page shows a car driving between lane one and two of the four-lane expressway.

While merging into the second lane, the car slams into a motorcycle in front, bouncing as it runs over the bike.

Sparks fly as the vehicle veers further to the left and hits the side of another lorry in lane three before coming to a stop with its hazard lights on.

Simultaneously, the motorcyclist is thrown onto the road and slides across to the left-most lane. He rolls over several times before sitting up.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25pm. A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

