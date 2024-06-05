LTA enforcement officer dies in bike chase on SLE

A Land Transport and Authority (LTA) officer succumbed to his injuries after being flung off his motorcycle when he crashed into a road divider.

He had been pursuing an errant motorcyclist whom he had tried to stop along the road shoulder prior to the crash.

The police told AsiaOne that at about 10.40am on Tuesday (June 4), they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle, two lorries and a van.

The accident occurred along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Tampines Expressway exit.

LTA enforcement officer Zdulfika Ahakasah, who was riding the motorcycle, was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he subsequently died.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the rider who was being pursued, has been arrested for the following: failing to stop when ordered by an authorised officer, dangerous driving, riding without a valid licence and insurance coverage, possession of scheduled weapons, and suspected drug-related offences.

Speaking about the accident, Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan said: "This was a tragic loss of life of a fellow law enforcer who died while executing his duty to keep our roads safe."

"The police will investigate this matter thoroughly, and ensure that those responsible will face the full brunt of the law."

Investigations are ongoing.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (June 4).

In the 52-second video, Zdulfika is seen pulling up in front of the rider in question and partially blocking his path.

The rider does not come to a stop, however, and attempts to evade the officer by swerving across the road by making a sharp turn onto the SLE.

Zdulfika pursued the rider but crashed into the road divider while making the same sharp turn.

He was knocked off his motorcycle, and onto the road in front of an incoming lorry.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash show him unconscious on the road with passers-by, supposedly the driver and passengers of the lorry that was driving towards him, checking on him and making calls.

A netizen who claimed to be a relative of Zdulfika's commented that the LTA enforcement officer had been set to get married next month, and offered a prayer for the officer's family and fiancee.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, an LTA spokesperson said that the authority is deeply saddened by Zdulfik's passing, calling him a "valued member of [the LTA's] enforcement team".

"LTA is working with the Traffic Police to thoroughly investigate the incident, and bring the motorcyclist involved to justice."

"We are in contact with his family to extend our condolences and full support during this difficult time," she added.

