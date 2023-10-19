5-year-old girl in SIA's sarong kebaya delights crew; mum shares it was her dream job

Singapore Airlines (SIA) might have a female cabin crew in the making.

A five-year-old girl named Renelle recently elicited smiles at Changi Airport as she dressed up as a mini SIA stewardess.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Oct 6, the girl was seen wearing the iconic sarong kebaya uniform and carrying her own mini suitcase.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@charmmy3030/video/7286685708499062018[/embed]

Renelle's mum, Vivian, told AsiaOne that being an SIA stewardess was her "dream job which she never got to fulfil".

And since her daughter enjoys travelling and playing dress-up, the bank manager thought it would be fun for Renelle to dress in sarong kebaya while flying SIA — their choice of carrier.

Renelle's recreation of the 'Singapore girl' caught the attention of actual SIA cabin crew at Changi Airport's transit area.

Delighted to see a 'mini' version of themselves, the SIA stewardesses waved at Renelle, greeting her as they passed by.

One of the cabin crew jokingly asked Renelle to join them as they were headed to work, to which Vivian played along by telling her daughter to "go work".

To top it all off, the girl had another wholesome encounter with an SIA pilot.

In the video, Renelle was all smiles as an SIA pilot stopped to shake her hand.

Renelle wasn't the only one delighting in the entire experience, with many netizens charmed by the clip.

Garnering 270,000 views and 13,000 likes, Vivian's video even caught the attention of the national carrier.

"Looking forward to having you join us someday," commented someone behind the airline's official account.

One TikTok user commented that Renelle should "get a free SIA flight ticket for her effort", while another parent was inspired to buy a sarong kebaya for his daughter too.

Vivian told AsiaOne that she plans to let her daughter wear the junior sarong kebaya whenever they fly SIA, "before she outgrows this and can't wear it anymore".

ALSO READ: 5-year-old boards SIA plane donning iconic sarong kebaya uniform, delights cabin crew

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com