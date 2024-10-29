55-year-old found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbours report stench

A 55-year man was found dead in his Ang Mo Kio flat last Sunday (Oct 27), two weeks after he was last seen by a neighbour in public.

The private-hire driver lived alone in his fourth-floor unit at Block 101 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Neighbours living in the same flat told the Chinese evening daily that they noticed a foul stench permeating from the ground floor.

Several police officers, who went to investigate, reportedly found the decomposing body of the resident inside his flat.

One woman, who declined to be named, said that the man had been living alone for the past few years and had few friends or relatives visiting him.

"He initially lived with his parents. But after his father died, his mother moved into his sister's home," she said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they had received a report on the unnatural death.

The man was found lying motionless in his unit and later pronounced dead.

Neighbour: He looked pale and weak

The Ang Mo Kio resident last saw her deceased neighbour outside his flat two weeks ago.

She recalled that he looked very pale and weak, and told her he was sick.

"He was a private-hire driver who went out almost every day and I saw him often. I advised him to see a doctor as soon as possible," she added.

Another resident said that the deceased was introverted and only started interacting with neighbours after his mother moved out.

One couple, who declined to be named, told 8World that their neighbour was friendly and had exchanged greetings when they met.

However, they had not seen him for a long time.

"We would see him occasionally. He was usually by himself and we often saw him on the ground floor of the HDB flat," they said.

According to preliminary investigation, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

