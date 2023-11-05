58-year-old man found dead in Bukit Merah flat, roommate arrested on suspected drug offences

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead in his Block 117 Bukit Merah View third-floor rental flat on Saturday (Nov 4) morning.

The police were alerted to the incident at 9.15am. The corridor of the flat was cordoned off with six to seven police officers guarding the area, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The police officers interviewed the deceased's 55-year-old roommate, who was arrested at the scene for suspected drug-related offences. Based on preliminary investigations, the police does not suspect foul play.

It was reported that the roommate, who worked as a food delivery man, was the first to discover the deceased and informed his family.

In response to an inquiry by Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were aware of the case of unnatural death with investigations still ongoing.

Bachelor in his 50s

The deceased's brother-in-law, a 65-year-old retiree, said in an interview that he and his wife rushed down to his brother-in-law's house after receiving the news.

The brother-in-law said in an interview that the deceased, who was working as a cleaner, was unmarried and the youngest in his family out of seven brothers and sisters, of which four of whom have passed away.

He further shared that his wife does not have a close relationship with the deceased, having last met him many years ago, and that she only knew he was living with a friend.

According to several neighbours, the deceased would occasionally leave the flat and and exchanged greetings, but did not know any of them well.

A neighbour living next to the deceased's flat shared that both the deceased and roommate was already living together when he moved in three years ago.

The neighbour, who goes by the surname Zhang, added that he noticed the deceased gradually lost weight in recent years and observed that he would often walk with his hands on his waist and appearing to be in a bad state.

Roommate's drug-related offences

When questioned, the police said the 55-year-old man was found in the same unit as the deceased and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigation is still ongoing.

