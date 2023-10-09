Woman, 47, dies after suspected drug overdose at Redhill flat

A woman had died from suspected drug overdose at a flat in Redhill last week.

According to Shin Min Daily News, police cars and ambulances were seen outside Block 90 Redhill Close on Oct 4.

When reporters visited the location, they noticed that police officers had cordoned off the corridor outside a flat on the eighth floor.

A sofa and carpet were placed along the corridor, as several police and forensic officers gathered evidence at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the Singapore General Hospital.

An unconscious woman, 47, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," they added.

Shin Min said it understood that the woman had died of drug overdose.

A resident living on the same floor, surnamed Hu, told the Chinese evening daily that the occupant of the flat was a young man who kept to himself.

"An elderly couple used to live in that unit. After the man died, his wife also moved out. The young man moved in later," said Hu.

According to Hu, his neighbour was a food delivery man who would usually park his bicycle along the corridor.

"When I saw the bicycle wasn't there, I knew he was at work. I didn't see the bicycle when I left home at 8am and I didn't see it when I returned home from lunch," he added.

Hu told reporters that he would usually see a woman entering the flat, but he did not know about her relationship with the occupant.

The police told AsiaOne that a 43-year-old man is assisting with investigations in relation to the case.

"Police investigations are ongoing," they added.

According to Shin Min, the man is the deceased's friend and the authorities are tracing the whereabouts of three people including the woman’s fiancee.

ALSO READ: 3 teens among 5 Singapore youths arrested for suspected drug trafficking on Telegram

chingshijie@asiaone.com