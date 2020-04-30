58-year-old Singaporean woman who visited Europe passes away from Covid-19 complications

[UPDATED 11:30PM]

The Ministry of Health has reported 528 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 30).

Out of these, there are 9 cases within the community, 31 cases involving work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 488 cases of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

This would be a 162 decrease from yesterday’s 690 additional coronavirus cases and the seventh day in a row where the daily infection numbers have been under 1,000.

However, there has been another death.

Case 703, a 58-year-old female Singaporean, died today from complications due to Covid-19 after she was diagnosed with the viral infection on March 26. Ng Teng Fong General Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

According to MOH records, she is considered an imported case after visiting Europe. She is a family member of Cases 682, 702 and 975 as well as a contact of Cases 760 and 798.

Three additional clusters have been identified: the Institute of Mental Health, 9 Benoi Crescent and 24 Benoi Place.

56 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged.

Of the 1,708 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 22 are in critical condition, while 13,202 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This now brings the total number of cases to 16,169, with 1,244 patients discharged. The coronavirus death toll in Singapore now stands at 15.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here

