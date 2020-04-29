Covid-19 cases in Singapore breach 15,000 mark with 690 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 690 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 29).

Out of these, six cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents while the vast majority of the remaining numbers are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This would be a 162 increase from yesterday’s 528 additional coronavirus cases.

Further details will be furnished later this evening.

This brings the total number of cases to 15,113, with 1,128 patients discharged and 14 deaths.

