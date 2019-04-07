6 new hotels in Singapore for a staycation

Check out the new hotels that have opened in Singapore this year!

CAPRI BY FRASER, CHINA SQUARE

Photo: Home & Decor

Catering to the lifestyle needs of experiential travellers, Capri by Fraser at China Square, which is opening in May, is the second such property in Singapore. Located near Chinatown and the CBD, the place is suited for business travellers. In keeping with Capri by Fraser's design-led style, interiors are inspired by its locale, such as the murals of old Chinatown in the rooms, but interpreted with a modern twist. The hotel also offers several communal spaces, which are now very trendy to have. For example, there is The Den, where guests can co-work, entertain, network or chill out.

DUSIT THANI LAGUNA SINGAPORE

Photo: Home & Decor

Thai resort hospitality comes to Singapore in the form of the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, which is set within the grounds of the Laguna National Golf & Country Club. The hotel is in a building with a roof that mimics the undulating curves of the golf course. The 198 rooms are designed with the avid golfer in mind, with views of the golf course, including a group of penthouses with private terraces. There are also clusters of villas on the golf course side of the building, each with its own elevated pool. Besides a gym, three swimming pools, tennis courts and a spa, there are four restaurants including the all-day dining The Greenhouse.

THE BARRACKS HOTEL

Photo: Home & Decor

​​​​​​​Want to experience what it was like living in an army barracks? You can, but in a more luxurious way, with a stay at The Barracks Hotel. Once a military outpost in 1904, this heritage building has been meticulously restored as The Barracks Hotel. There are only 40 rooms, done in a colonial style. While soldiers had to share toilets, guests can take heart that all rooms come with a separate bathtub and walk-in shower. In addition, the Suites which are all located on the ground level have direct access to an exclusive pool and jacuzzi. The Barracks Hotel will open later this year.

THE OUTPOST HOTEL

Photo: Home & Decor

​​​​​​​When you want to get away for a quiet weekend, head to the adults-only The Outpost Hotel, a new brand to the Far East Hospitality portfolio. Opening in April, the hotel offers guest rooms that have chic and bold aesthetics, inspired by its distinctive black and white design. The hotel experience has been built for guests who prefer exclusivity and appreciate attention to detail. In the evenings head to the rooftop, where there is a bar and pool, overlooking the sea, that are exclusive to guests.

VILLAGE HOTEL AT SENTOSA

Photo: Home & Decor

​​​​​​​Opening on April 1, the 606-room Village Hotel at Sentosa is made for families or groups of friends, who are looking for a tropical getaway without having to leave Singapore. The deluxe rooms come with a beach view, while the family rooms come with two en-suite bathrooms. The hotel's amenities include several themed pools, gardens, and outdoor spaces for rest, recreation and private events. Hang out at the Pamukkale Pool, an infinity pool overlooking the sea. Here, guests can enjoy cocktails from the pool bar, sunset views, and the daily evening fireworks by Wings of Time.

YOTELAIR SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT

Photo: Home & Decor

​​​​​​​Whether you're on a long layover between flights or need to spend the night before an early morning getaway, there's a room to suit your needs at YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport, which opens on April 12. Located in Jewel Changi Airport, YOTELAIR offers 130 rooms, which can be booked for a minimum of four hours to overnight. There are three room types to choose from: premium queen, premium queen accessible and family rooms, accommodating up to four guests. Guests also have access to a gym, and its club lounge overlooks the world's tallest indoor waterfall. Day rates start from S$80 and overnight rates start from S$140.

This article was first published in Home & decor.

