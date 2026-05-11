6 Singaporeans injured after bus in Indonesia careens down mountain road, crashes into telephone pole

Six Singaporeans were injured on Saturday (May 9) when the minibus they were travelling in crashed along a mountain road in Indonesia, reported local media outlet Detik.

Footage of the accident circulating online shows the vehicle careening down the road and crashing into a telephone pole.

The impact caused the pole to tilt and almost fall over.

The accident took place at 12.40pm local time along the route, which is popular with tourists travelling to and from Mount Bromo, reported local media.

The vehicle was ferrying the six tourists from the mountain to Surabaya, when it encountered alleged brake failure, said the Indonesian traffic police unit, Detik reported.

According to the group's tour guide, Yopi, the minibus' brakes failed about 300m before the crash, causing it to go out of control on the sloping road and hit four other vehicles.

All the injured were reportedly taken to a hospital in Probolinggo City for treatment.

♬ original sound - PortalJTV.com @portaljtvcom Rem Blong Rombongan Wisatawan Singapura Sasak 3 Kendaraan Kecelakaan beruntun terjadi di jalur wisata Bromo, tepatnya di Desa Ngadas, Probolinggo, akibat mobil rombongan wisatawan Singapura mengalami rem blong, Sabtu (9/5). Mobil hilang kendali di turunan tajam hingga menabrak tiga kendaraan dari arah berlawanan dan sebuah tiang listrik. Sebanyak enam wisatawan asing dan tiga warga lokal mengalami luka-luka dan telah dievakuasi ke layanan kesehatan terdekat. Pihak kepolisian saat ini masih melakukan penyelidikan mendalam terkait insiden tersebut. Reporter: Farid Fahlevi. #kecelakaanbromo #wisatabromo #singapore #jtvrek #portaljtvcom

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